  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Thunderstorm, strong winds expected in most regions of Kazakhstan

    10:48, 31 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorm, strong winds are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan.

    Dust storm will hit the southern areas of the country. Weather without precipitation is predicted in the eastern and southeastern regions. Thunderstorm, strong wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected Kostanay region. Thunderstorm, hail, strong winds of 15-20 mps will rule the day in North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions. Extremely high fire danger persists in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.

    Tags:
    Regions
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!