Thunderstorm, strong winds expected in most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorm, strong winds are expected in most regions of Kazakhstan.

Dust storm will hit the southern areas of the country. Weather without precipitation is predicted in the eastern and southeastern regions. Thunderstorm, strong wind with gusts of 15-20 mps is expected Kostanay region. Thunderstorm, hail, strong winds of 15-20 mps will rule the day in North-Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Mangystau and Kyzylorda regions. Extremely high fire danger persists in Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Kostanay regions.