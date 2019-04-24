Thunderstorm to hit Mangistau and Kostanay regions on Apr 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists have issued storm alert for Mangistau and Kostanay regions, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Mangistau region will see thunderstorm as well as fog at night and in the morning on April 25.



Fog will blanket the city of Aktau on April 25 at night and in the morning. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



Thunderstorm and fog are forecast for Kostanay region on April 25. Northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter the region.