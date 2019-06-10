Thunderstorm to hit N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Thunderstorm is expected to hit North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog on June 11-12. Thunderstorm and squall are forecast for the region as well. Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23 mps will batter the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Petropavlovsk city will see thunderstorm and squall on June 11 and 12. Northwestern and western wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will hit the city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.