    Thunderstorm to hit Nur-Sultan today

    09:45, 01 June 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been announced in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    According to weather forecasters, thunderstorm is expected in the city of Nur-Sultan on June 1. Southwestern wind gusting to 18 mps will blow in the capital of Kazakhstan today. Chance of storm is 85-90%.

    As Kazinform previously reported, RSE Kazhydromet has issued weather warning for four regions of Kazakhstan including Akmola, Kostanay, Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions.


    Tags:
    Astana Weather in Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
