Thunderstorm to hit S Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather with precipitation will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan, except for western Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice, stiff wind and blizzard are forecast for some parts of the country as well. According to Kazhydromet, thunderstorm is expected in southern Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Almaty, Akmola, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-25 mps in South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty and North Kazakhstan regions.



West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Akmola, Pavlodar and South Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Black ice will cover roads in Akmola, Pavlodar and Karaganda regions.



Blizzard may hit North Kazakhstan region.