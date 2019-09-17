Thunderstorm to hit West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions Sep 18

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thunderstorm is expected to hit two regions of Kazakhstan on September 18, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

Some areas of the West Kazakhstan region will be hit by a thunderstorm and a 15-20mps southwestern wind. Fog will blanket the region as well. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

Thunderstorm will strike Akmola region on September 18 in the daytime. Southern and southwestern wind will reach 15-20mps in some areas.

A 15-20mps southern and southwestern wind will hit Kokshetau on September 18. Storm possibility is 85-90%.