    Thunderstorm to hit West Kazakhstan and Akmola regions Sep 18

    19:24, 17 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Thunderstorm is expected to hit two regions of Kazakhstan on September 18, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Some areas of the West Kazakhstan region will be hit by a thunderstorm and a 15-20mps southwestern wind. Fog will blanket the region as well. Storm possibility is 90-95%.

    Thunderstorm will strike Akmola region on September 18 in the daytime. Southern and southwestern wind will reach 15-20mps in some areas.

    A 15-20mps southern and southwestern wind will hit Kokshetau on September 18. Storm possibility is 85-90%.


    Weather in Kazakhstan
