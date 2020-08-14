Thunderstorm, wind and hail to hit Kazakhstan on Aug 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The unstable weather conditions are to remain in most parts of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Occasional showers, with thunderstorms predicted to hit the eastern part of the country, squally wind, and possible hail are forecast for Kazakhstan on August 14. South Kazakhstan is to see the weather without precipitation.

Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are to expect squall to hit locally, wind at15-20 mps, possible hail; fog is to blanket Karaganda region.

Wind at 15-20 mps is to blow in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions as well as in Aktobe region in the afternoon and in Almaty region in the evening and morning. Hail is likely to occur locally in West Kazakhstan region.

Fog is expected to blanket here and there Akmola region as well as North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions in the evening and morning. Wind is to blow 15-20 mps in Pavlodar region.

High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty regions as well as locally in Atyrau, the southwest of Karaganda and the southeast of Aktobe region.