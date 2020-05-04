  • kz
    Thunderstorms and ground frosts to grip Kazakhstan

    20:34, 04 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued form three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    On May 6 ground frosts will linger in Karaganda region. Mercury will drop to 1-6 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

    On May 5 thunderstorms will batter Atyrau region. Wind up to 15-20 m/s will roll through the region.

    Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will roll through West Kazakhstan on May 5. Thunderstorms will batter the region locally during the day. Chances of storm are high.


