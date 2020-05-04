Thunderstorms and ground frosts to grip Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued form three regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On May 6 ground frosts will linger in Karaganda region. Mercury will drop to 1-6 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

On May 5 thunderstorms will batter Atyrau region. Wind up to 15-20 m/s will roll through the region.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s will roll through West Kazakhstan on May 5. Thunderstorms will batter the region locally during the day. Chances of storm are high.