Thunderstorms and hail to fall across N Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan region, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports.



The wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will batter tomorrow the region with thunderstorms and hail predicted. The heavy downpour is expected to fall in the night, the message reads.



The strong wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s are predicted to roll through Petropavlovsk on July 24. The chances of storm are high. Thunderstorms accompanied by squall and hail are also expected to sweep across the city.