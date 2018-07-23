  • kz
    Thunderstorms and hail to fall across N Kazakhstan

    13:36, 23 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert has been issued for North Kazakhstan region, Kazhydromet Weather Service reports. 


    The wind gusting 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s will batter tomorrow the region with thunderstorms and hail predicted. The heavy downpour is expected to fall in the night, the message reads.

    The strong wind blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes up to 23-28 m/s are predicted to roll through Petropavlovsk on July 24. The chances of storm are high. Thunderstorms accompanied by squall and hail are also expected to sweep across the city.

     

     

    North Kazakhstan region Weather in Kazakhstan
