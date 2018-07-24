  • kz
    Thunderstorms and hail to roll through Astana on Wed

    17:08, 24 July 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued a storm alert for Akmola region for July 25.


    Thunderstorms, possible hail, north and north-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s are due to hit Akmola region on Wednesday. Patches of fog will blanket the region in the morning and in the night.

    Thunderstorms and hail are also likely to batter Astana city tomorrow.

    North-east wind blowing 15-20 m/s, dust storms are expected to sweep across Kyzylorda region on July 25-27. The chances of storm are high.

    Tags:
    Akmola region Astana Kazhydromet Weather in Kazakhstan
