Thunderstorms and high wind forecast for Kazakhstan Sun

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atmospheric fronts bring today, July 7, unsteady weather with thundershowers, high wind, to the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Squall, hail and wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast to batter North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Thunderstorms and strong wind are expected today in Pavlodar region.



Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions are to face squall and wind rolling through at a speed of 15-20 m/s.



Fog is to coat Kostanay locally in the night with wind predicted during the day. Thunderstorms are forecast to Mangystau region.



West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions are set to observe strong wind and hail. High heat is to grip Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Atyrau, Turkestan, Aktobe, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fire threat remains high in Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.