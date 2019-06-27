Thunderstorms and high wind to take hold across Kazakhstan Thu

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is to linger for another day across Kazakhstan. The atmospheric fronts is set to cause thundershowers, high wind, hail, squall, and fog across the most part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s, hail and squall, fog in the morning and evening are forecast to hit today Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.



Strong wind is predicted to roll through Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.



Heat wave is forecast to spread today across Turkestan, Almaty, Mangistau, Turkestan, and locally Karaganda regions.



Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, and Zhambyl regions.