Thunderstorms and squalls to roll across Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thunderstorms and high winds are expected to hit Astana, Akmola and Kostanay regions on Saturday, Kazhydromet reports.





South-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are forecast to sweep through Astana and Akmola region tomorrow. Patches of fog will blanket in the morning and in the evening. Chances of storm are high.



Thunderstorms, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s will hit tomorrow Kostanay region.