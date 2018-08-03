  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Thunderstorms and squalls to roll across Astana

    21:40, 03 August 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Thunderstorms and high winds are expected to hit Astana, Akmola and Kostanay regions on Saturday, Kazhydromet reports.



    South-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are forecast to sweep through Astana and Akmola region tomorrow. Patches of fog will blanket in the morning and in the evening. Chances of storm are high.

    Thunderstorms, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s will hit tomorrow Kostanay region.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!