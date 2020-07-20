Thunderstorms expected across Kazakhstan
Thunderstorms, hail and squally wind gusting to 23 mps are expected in some parts of Kostanay region on July 21. Chance of storm is 90-95%.
15-20 mps northwestern wind will blow in Kyzylorda region on July 21. Forecasters predict strong heat of 40-42°C and extreme fire hazard. Chance of storm is 90-100%.
Thunderstorms, hail and squally wind of 15-20 mps are expected in some parts of North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions on July 21. Chance of storm is 90-95%.
Thunderstorm, hail and rude wind gusting to 15-18 mps are expected in Nur-Sultan on July 21. Chance of storm is 85-90%.
A thunderstorm is expected in the mountains of Turkestan region on July 21. Northwestern wind will blow in the region gusting to 15-20 m/s. Fervent heat of 41°C and extreme fire hazard persist in the area. Chance of storm is 90-95%.
Thunderstorm and hail are expected in some areas of West Kazakhstan region on July 21. 15-20 mps northwestern wind with a thunderstorm will hit the region tomorrow. Chance of storm is 85-90%.
Thunderstorms, squally wind and hail are expected in some places of East Kazakhstan region on July 21. Air temperature will rise to 35°C.
A dust storm is expected in Mangistau region on July 21. Southeast wind of 15-20 m/s will blow in the region. Chance of storm is 90-95%.
Thunderstorm and 18 mps northeastern wind are predicted for Atyrau region. Extreme fire hazard remains during the day. Chance of storm is 90-95%.