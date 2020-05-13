  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Thunderstorms forecast for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

    16:08, 13 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued bad weather alerts for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorms and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola region on May 14. Southwesterly wind is expected in Kokshetau city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

    Chances of heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind will be high in Kostanay region on May 14. Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region and Kostanay city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!