Thunderstorms forecast for 2 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued bad weather alerts for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Thunderstorms and southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola region on May 14. Southwesterly wind is expected in Kokshetau city. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Chances of heavy rain, hail, and gusty wind will be high in Kostanay region on May 14. Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in the region and Kostanay city. Probability of storm is 90-95%.