  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Thunderstorms in the north, scorching heat in the east of Kazakhstan

    15:31, 12 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several regions of Kazakhstan were put on storm alert by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather service, Kazinform reports.

    Thunderstorm,squall, hail, 15-20 mps wind are forecast for North Kazakhstan region on August13-14.

    The city ofPetropavlovsk will see thunderstorm, squall, hail, wind gusting up to 23-28 mpson August 13-14. Chances of storm are high (90-95%).

    Thunderstorm,western and northwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps, and hail are in storefor Kostanay region on August 13. Hail may hit the region as well.

    Probability ofthunderstorms and storm is 90-95% in Kostanay city.

    On August 13, partsof Akmola region will observe thunderstorm, southeastern wind with gustsranging from 15 to 25 mps.

    The Kazakhcapital Nur-Sultan will be hit by southeastern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps onAugust 13. Chances of storm are high (90-95%).

    Fervent heat isforecast to grip East Kazakhstan region on August 13.

    Thunderstorm,hail, northwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will pound West Kazakhstanregion on August 12.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!