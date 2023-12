Thunderstorms, rain arrive after record breaking heat in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Monday night brought lightning flashes across the country.

And a thunderstorm in Akmola region produced pea-sized hail and heavy precipitation around 6 a.m., according to Kazhydromet. Strong winds of 15-20 mps, thunderstorms are expected in Akmola, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, Karaganda, Kyzylorda and Almaty regions. Foggy weather is predicted for North-Kazakhstan region. However, strong heat still persists in Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan places, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions. Extremely high fire danger remains in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions.