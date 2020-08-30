Thunderstorms, squall, heat in store for Kazakhstan on Aug 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Storm warnings have been announced for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

On August 30, occasional thunderstorm, hail are predicted to hit North Kazakhstan region. Fog is to blanket the region here and there at night and in the morning. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20 mps here and there at day time.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

On the same day, Kostanay region is to see occasional thunderstorm. Southerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20 mps is forecast to blow here and there at day time.

Probability of storm is 90-95%.

In the morning and afternoon of August 30, Kyzylorda region is to expect northeasterly wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there. High fire hazard is to persist in the afternoon.

Probability of storm is 95-100%.

In the afternoon of August 30 and September 1, 35C heat wave is to hit locally Karaganda region. High fire hazard is to remain in the southwestern part of the region.

Probability of Storm is 70-75%.

Thunderstorm, squall and hail are to hit locally West Kazakhstan region on August 30. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to roll through the region blowing 15-20 mps here and there. 36C heat is forecast for the southwest of the region at daytime.

On August 30, thunderstorm is predicted for Uralsk city at night.

Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Occasional thunderstorm is to strike Mangistau region. The coastal part of the region is to see fog blanket at night and in the morning. Northwesterly wind is to roll through the region, which is expected to blow 15-20 mps here and there at day time. In the afternoon of August 30, Aktau city is to expect thunderstorm. Fog is forecast at night and in the morning.

In the afternoon of August 30, the south of Atyrau region is predicted to see thunderstorm, northerly, northeasterly wind blowing 15-20 mps here and there. 35C heat is to grip the region at day time. High fire hazard is to persist locally.

Probability of storm is 80-85%.