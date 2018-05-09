Thunderstorms, strong winds predicted in Kazakhstan on May 9

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rainy weather in some regions except for southern, southeastern, northern and northwestern Kazakhstan. Strong winds, patchy fog, and thunderstorms are also expected, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet Weather Service, there will be patches of fog in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions. Besides, Kostanay region will see a thunderstorm. In some districts of Pavlodar and Karaganda regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, and Atyrau regions, winds will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s. Plus, a thunderstorm is expected in Mangistau region.