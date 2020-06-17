Thunderstorms, strong winds to blitz Kazakh capital, four regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A storm warning has been declared for Nur-Sultan city and four regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

In the afternoon of June 18, thunderstorms and hail are expected in Nur-Sultan, accompanied by northwesterly winds with gusts up to 15-20 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

On the same day, odd showers and squall are to pound Akmola region. Thunderstorms and hail are to hit the region here and there, northwestern, northern winds at 15-20 mps are to blow. A fire hazard is to remain in many parts of the region.

Kokshetau city will be hit by thunderstorms, as well as north-westerly, northerly winds with gusts up to 15-18 mps. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Kostanay city is to brace for thunderstorms on June 18, with northwestern, northern winds at 15-20 mps to blow locally at daytime.

Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms accompanied by northwest, north winds with gusts up to 18 mps on the same day. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional thunderstorms, hail are set to roll in for West Kazakhstan region on June 18. Northeasterly winds with gusts up to 15-20 mps are anticipated in the region.

Thunderstorms are expected in Uralsk city on June 18. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

Occasional thunderstorms, squall and hail are to come for East Kazakhstan region, where south-westerly 15-20 mps winds with gusts up to 25 mps are expected.

On June 18, Ust-Kamenogorsk city is to get pounding from thunderstorms and hail. Southwesterly winds at 15-20 mps can be expected.

Semey city is to expect thunderstorms with southwesterly winds at 15-20 mps.