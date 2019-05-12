  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan

    09:14, 12 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM rains accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast to hit today the major part of Kazakhstan. Dust storm is to hit the country's south, hail is expected in the east, Kazhydromet reports.

    Strong win, squalls, thunderstorm and hail are predicted to East Kazakhstan region.

    Thunderstorms are to hit Pavlodar, Turkestan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Mangystau, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe regions.

    High heat is forecast for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan region locally.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!