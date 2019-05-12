Thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM rains accompanied by thunderstorms are forecast to hit today the major part of Kazakhstan. Dust storm is to hit the country's south, hail is expected in the east, Kazhydromet reports.

Strong win, squalls, thunderstorm and hail are predicted to East Kazakhstan region.



Thunderstorms are to hit Pavlodar, Turkestan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Mangystau, Akmola, Zhambyl, Aktobe regions.



High heat is forecast for Atyrau and West Kazakhstan region locally.