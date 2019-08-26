  • kz
    Thunderstorms to hit N Kazakhstan

    18:00, 26 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued storm alert for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    On August 27 thunderstorms, squalls and hail are expected to strike North Kazakhstan. The wind is forecast to gust at a speed of 15-20m/s, 25 m/s.

    Thunderstorms, hail and strong wind are to linger for one more day across Akmola region. Chances of the storm are high.

    Thunderstorms and fog are forecast to hit tomorrow Kostanay region. Chances of the storm are high.

