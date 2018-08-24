Thundery showers forecast for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The northern, eastern and central parts of Kazakhstan are expected to face today thundery showers and gusty winds, possible hail, while the south, west and south-east of the country are to enjoy weather without precipitation.

Wind gusting 15-20m/s, possible hail during the day are forecast to hit Akmola and Karaganda regions.



Wind, rains are likely to hit Kostanay region locally in the night.



North Kazakhstan is to face patches of fog in the morning and evening, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s and possible hail.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is to batter Aktobe, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, and Kyzylorda regions.



High fire threat is in effect for Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, locally in Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions, Kazhydromet reports.