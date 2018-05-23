Thursday storm warning issued in regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Storm warnings have been issued in a number of regions of Kazakhstan due to strong winds and cold wave expected to hit the country on May 24, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

Storm warnings for May 24 were announced in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, and Akmola region, including Astana.

In North Kazakhstan region, a southwesterly and westerly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s, even reaching 23-28 m/s in some areas. A thunderstorm is expected, and there is a chance of hail.

On May 24, Akmola region will see westerly, southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 m/s. At night, the air temperature will go down to minus 2 degrees Centigrade.

In Astana, it will be -2 deg C on the surface of the ground at night May 24. In the daytime, a westerly and southwesterly wind will increase to 15-20 m/s.

As to Kostanay region, there will be a thunderstorm and 15-20 m/s strong wind on May 24.