Thursday to bring unsteady weather to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the weather forecast released by Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, Thursday will bring occasional showers, thunderstorms and stiff wind to most regions of the country.

Chances of hail will be high in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions.



North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will see patches of fog early in the morning.



Fervent heat that gripped Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, parts of Aktobe, Kostanay, and Karaganda will stay in those regions.



Meteorologists warn that high fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.