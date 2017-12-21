Thursday weather forecast: Foggy day ahead for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fog will blanket most of the country's territory on Thursday, according to Kazhydromet.

Dry weather is expected to persist on most of the country's territory. Occasional precipitation is possible only in the south and south-east.

In Almaty region, wind speeds will reach 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. Patchy fog is will cover the region.

Fog, ice, and winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected in South Kazakhstan region.

Low visibility on the roads due to fog is expected in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Meteorologists warn of icy road conditions in Zhambyl region.