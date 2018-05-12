TIBO 2018 in Minsk to present over 90 R&D, innovative products

MINSK. KAZINFORM Over 90 R&D and innovative products will be presented during the 25th international forum on information and communication technologies TIBO 2018, which will take place in Minsk on 14-18 May, the press service of the State Science and Technology Committee of Belarus told BelTA.

These products will be presented at the committee's collective stand. Institutions and organizations of the Education Ministry, the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, and the Belarusian Innovative Foundation will present their accomplishments and projects, BelTA reports.

Thus, the Education Ministry intends to present smart cards, which university students can use as digital tickets. Such digital tickets include an identification card with radio frequency and visual identification of the card's holder and a fully functionally chip-based international payment card MasterCard with a wireless interface. The Belarusian State University (BSU) intends to showcase a compact orbital spacecraft - a nanosatellite developed in the university's Space Education Center. It is based on CubeSat (the case weighs 200g). The case is not hermetically sealed. The components are vertically placed and include two modules.

The exhibition will also feature math modelling programs for surgery systems. By the way, the modelled transplants are already used to improve hearing and operate on patients with focal diseases in limb bones (tumors and tumor-like diseases).

The National Academy of Sciences of Belarus will present 15 exhibits, including a multiple-layer system for the remote sensing of Earth, decorative indifferent coatings for products made of glass and ceramics, supercomputer technologies for automating design (for modelling and optimizing parameters of welded load-bearing structures, internal combustion engines), an electromagnetic screen used to protect displays of computers and other electronic devices, an air plasma jet generator, and other products.

The Belarusian Innovative Foundation will present projects of winners and finalists of a national contest of innovative projects in the sphere of information technologies and instrument-making. The number will include PocketBot (a smart autonomous mobile robot), an onboard computer for agricultural machines, an automatic system to recognize lung sounds and identify specific diseases as a result (Lung Passport), and projects, which are being implemented at the expense of the Russian-Belarusian venture investment fund.