Ticket price for matches with world football stars in Astana revealed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tickets for the "EXPO-2017 Cup" with the participation of the world football stars will cost KZT2,000, Kazinform correspondent reports.

This was announced during a briefing with the tournament organizers.

"This unique event is held for the first time in Astana in a similar way to the Legends Cup," said Allen Chaizhunussov, Director of Astana EXPO-2017 National Company Promotion and Tourism Department, "This event is of great importance for all football fans, for football players of the younger generation. I would also like to note that we are planning to hold a meeting of football players with fans on the EXPO territory on August 4 at 6.00pm.".

The General Manager of the tournament, the President of sports agency "News sport" Tamerlan Kuriyev, told a story of the Legends Cup.

"In 2009, in Moscow we founded a project, unique and unprecedented for the post-Soviet space, - the international tournament 'Legends Cup'. Owing to the huge interest in the tournament, a year later the Moscow government contacted the organizer of the tournament. And the tournament was included in the plan of the city's significant sports events. Moreover, it was given the status of a traditional one, remaining such now. This is a very spectacular tournament. During the last cup, 14 goals were scored in a match," he said.

Recall, the legendary recognized stars of the world football will come in Astana for the "EXPO-2017 Cup". Among them are Dino Baggio, Gaizka Mendieta, Jean-Pierre Papin, Marco Delvecchio and others.