Ticket prices announced for Zhakiyanov-Burnett bout

ASTANA. KAZINFORM World title unification clash for the IBF and WBA bantamweight titles between Kazakh WBA "Super" champ Zhanat Zhakiyanov (27-1, 18 КО) and IBF bantamweight world titleholder Ryan Burnett is scheduled for October 21 at Belfast's SSE Arena, Sports.kz reports.

Members of the recently launched 'Matchroom Boxing Fight Pass' will get priority ticket booking period starting August 29. For everyone else, tickets will become available for purchase on August 30.



Tickets for the Belfast boxing night will range from 33 pounds or 14,850 tenge to 150 pounds or 65,500 tenge.