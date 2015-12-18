Ticket sales for F1 race in Baku to start soon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ticket sales for Formula 1 Grand Prix to be held in Baku in 2016 will start from Dec.19.

The announcement was made during the press conference dedicated to the Grand Prix in Baku.

Azerbaijan European Grand Prix street circuit will see F1 cars racing through Baku's historic city centre, the beautiful seaside promenade and the impressive government house on June 17-19, 2016.

The organizers of the race in Azerbaijan are Baku City Circuit company and Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

The tickets will be sold online.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov told reporters that this race opens great opportunities for the country and promote the development of tourism.

The minister noted that the length of the track will be 6 kilometers with 20 turnings and the top speed is 340 kilometers per hour.

There will be a total of 51 laps, he added.

He added that around 30,000 tickets will be on sale and Azerbaijani citizens will possibly get 40 percent discount for the tickets.

In total, it is planned to allocate 12 million Azerbaijani manats for preparing the track.

The official exchange rate on Dec.18 is 1.0499 AZN/USD.

Kazinform refers to Trend.az