    Tickets for Astana vs. Galatasaray match almost sold out

    12:01, 25 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 80% of tickets for the much anticipated FC Astana vs. FC Galatasaray clash in the UEFA Champions League has already been sold.

    The tickets are sold online only. According to the press service of the Presidential Professional Sports Club Astana, 6-7 tickets are sold every minute. Tickets for matches against FC Atletico Madrid and FC Benfica are available as well. Debutants of the league FC Astana will host the Turkish side on September 30 at 10:00 p.m.

    Kazakhstan Astana Sport Football Events Kazinform's Timeline News
