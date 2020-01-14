Tickets for Batyr Jukembayev’s fight sold out in Canada

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Tickets for the professional boxing evening with the participation of Kazakhstani Batyr Jukembayev (17-0,13 KOs) in main fight have been sold out, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The fight will be held January 25 at the Montreal Casino arena, Montreal, Canada.

Jukembayev will defend the WBA Continental Americas and IBF Inter-Continental super welterweight belts. His opponent is Maximiliano Ricardo Veron from Argentina.

28-year-old Jukembayev won his previous bout vs. world’s ex-champion Mexicani Miguel Vazquez (41-8, 15KOs) in Montreal on September 26, 2019.