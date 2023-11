ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, June 10, tickets for the EXPO-2017 are now available for purchasing.

Electronic tickets for the EXPO-2017 are now available for purchasing on the official website www.tickets.expo2017astana.com a year before the start of the international specialized exhibition in Astana.

There are several types of tickets that include open-date tickets and tickets for certain days for weekdays and weekends.