ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tickets for the fight of the WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Mexican Saul Alvarez are almost sold out almost two months prior to the bout, championat.com reports.

Golovkin vs. Alvarez is scheduled for September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, which can accommodate up to 21,000 spectators. At the moment, almost 20 thousand tickets are already sold.

The tickets start at $300.