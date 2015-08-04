Tickets for Golovkin - Lemieux fight to be available this month

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The tickets for the unification fight between Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin (33-0, 30 KO) and Canadian David Lemieux (34-2, 31 KO) will be available later this month on August 12, The Sweet Science.com informs.

The tickets will be available through the Ticketmaster system (Ticketmaster.com) and at Madison Square Garden booking offices (Theguarden.com). The prices will vary from 50 to 500 US dollars.

The Golovkin-Lemieux fight scheduled to be held on October 17 will be broadcast live on HBO on the PPV basis. Kazakhstan TV channel will broadcast this fight live in our country, Kazinform refers to Vesti.kz.