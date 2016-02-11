Tickets for Golovkin-Wade fight to cost 30 dollars and up

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - The prices for tickets to the Undefeated show scheduled to be held on April 23 are revealed. The main event of the show is the fight between Gennady Golovkin and Dominic Wade , Sports.kz informs.

As Boxingnews24.com informs, the tickets will cost 30, 60, 100, 200, 300 and 400 US dollars. The tickets will be sold since February 16 (February 17 in Astana time) on Ticketmaster.com and at the Forum Arena in California.