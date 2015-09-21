Tickets for home games of «Astana» FC sold online

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Tickets for home games of "Astana" FC in the UEFA Champions League are sold online.

As the press service of "Astana" FC informs, most of the tickets will be sold online for keeping the process in order. The number of tickets sold per person is also limited, four tickets are sold per one electronic card. Ticketon system is an online partner selling tickets. For buying tickets go to www.ticketon.kz , www.vesti.kz , www.sports.kz , www.fca.kz .

The prices for the tickets were recommended by the UEFA representatives and they vary from 2000 to 10000 for the matches against Turkish Galatasaray and Portuguese Benfica. The prices for the match against Atletico from Madrid can be up to 12000 tenge. The prices will also differ for VIP places. The tickets are impossible to fake because they have three protection levels and all of the levels will be checked when coming into the stadium.

The tickets will be sold for all three next games at once. Thus, the fans will be able to buy the tickets for all three home games in advance.

Besides, well-known companies like KFC and family Food are ready to provide their catering services to all 30 thousand people coming to support the team.

The match starts at 10 pm, Astana time. The press service of the football club notes that the team will provide buses to take all the people to the stadium and back to the city after the game.

The pick-up spots are near "Kazakhstan" Sports Complex, Munaitpasov Stadium, Nur-Astana Mosque, Saltanat Saraiy. The buses will pick up the fans there at 7 pm, September 30.