Time of goods delivery from Vietnam to EAEU to be reduced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The exchange of customs information can help speed up customs clearance for goods delivered from Vietnam to the Eurasian Economic Union countries and back. The first round of talks between the representatives of Vietnam and EAEU customs authorities took place in Hanoi where the sides discussed the principles of such exchange.

The agreement on exchange of information was concluded as part of the Free Trade Contract between the sides. “As practice shows, the trust between the governmental regulators is a basic condition for simplifying lives of the participants of foreign economic activity,” said chief of the EAEU delegation, Director of the EEC Customs Infrastructure Department Baktybek Baiserkeyev. “The EEC and customs services of the sides are poised for a close interaction in order to get real results,” he added.

At the initial stage, it is proposed to carry out electronic exchange of information between the separate customs authorities on certain types of goods transported between the EAEU states and Vietnam.

“We need to speed up the process of approval of the composition of information for electronic exchange. This is an optimal regime of work for the establishment of information interaction,” Baktybek Baiserkeyev noted.