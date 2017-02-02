Time to give more freedom to Government, expert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The upcoming reforms will the result of the dialogue between the state and civil society, member of the Presidential Advisory Board for preparation of the Draft Constitution of 1995, Yerkesh Nurpeissov has shared his thought with Kazinform.

"The planned redistribution of power branches has been initiated in the right time. And there reasons for that. Since 1995 the Parliament has accumulated sound experience of lawmaking activity. During this period also different forms of interaction between the lawmaking and executive authority have been practiced. Different legal mechanisms of overcoming of acute contradictions between Mazhilis and Government have been applied. Taking this into account, it is possible to expand the authority of the Mazhilis in relation to the Government in the matters of formation of its structure, personnel and dismissals", Nurpeissov said.

Since 1995 the Government has gone through a range of reforms aimed at performance improvement and acquired new management methods.

According to Nurpeissov the upcoming reforms is a significant step towards expansion and consolidation of democracy. They will be the result of the dialogue between the Government and civil society to which President called by his new Message.

The Government will be under the control of the Parliament on behalf of the society, which will raise the role of the Parliament as population's legislative and representative body.