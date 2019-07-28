  • kz
    Timofei Skatov reaches semifinal of ITF Futures tournament

    13:33, 28 July 2019
    Photo: None
    DÉNIA. KAZINFORM – 18-year-old Timofei Skatov is defending the honor of Kazakhstan at the ITF Spain F19 tennis tournament hosted by Dénia, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

    Havingbeaten India’s Rishab Agarval (6-0, 7-5) in the Round of 32 and Spain’s AlbertoBarroso-Campos (6- 1, 1-6, 6-1), Timofei Skatov of Kazakhstan defeated another tennismaster, Spain’s Pablo Llamas Ruiz, in the quarter-final. The score was 7-6 (5),2-6, 6-1.

    In the semi-final,Timofei Skatov will face off with 24-year-old Jaume Pla Malfeito of Spain. Itis worth mentioning that Skatov is coached by José Francisco Altur, the founderof the Altur-Alvarino Tennis Academy in Spain.

    Sport Tennis Top Story
