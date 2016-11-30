TIMSS 2015: Kazakhstani school children among TOP 10 in math and natural sciences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to Trends in Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) ranking, Kazakhstani 4th graders are seventh in mathematics and eighth in natural sciences among students from 57 countries.

The study that is conducted by the International Association for the Evaluation of Educational Achievements (IEA) assesses general knowledge of students of 4th and 8th grades in mathematics and natural sciences and 11th graders, studying in-depth profile course in mathematics and physics.

As the recent 2015 monitoring summed up by the IEA shows, the results of Kazakh 4th graders in mathematics (544 points) and natural sciences (550 points) exceed the average of TIMSS scale. Kazakhstan beat the United States, Finland, Germany and others in this regard.

The results of Kazakh students of 8th grades: in math 528 (second after Russia) and natural science - 533 points (9th position).

Kazakhstani students have participated in TIMSS since 2007.

TIMSS is conducted by the IEA and it allows following trends in development of mathematics and science education in more than 50 countries worldwide.

Over the past years, there have been six TIMSS cycles - in 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015.

TIMSS-2011

Kazakhstan's 4th graders ended five points short to the average TIMSS score in natural sciences and were ranked the 32nd among 50 countries. As for math, they stood the 17th with 487 points.

TIMSS-2007

It was the first time Kazakhstan took part in study with along with 58 countries. That year Kazakh 4th grade students ranked the 5th in math and 11th in natural sciences, achieving the overall 7th result.

