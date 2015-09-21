Timur Bekmambetov&#39;s Hardcore wins critical acclaim at tiff 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Hardcore directed by Russian Ilya Naishuller and produced by Kazakhstani Timur Bekmambetov has been named as one of the best in Midnight Madness program at the Toronto International Film Festival 2015, the press service of Bazelevs company informs.

The action-packed flick premiered at the festival which ran in Canada from 10 through 20 September 2015, Russia's RIA Novosti reported. Hardcore is the action film entirely told from the first-person perspective starring American actress Haley Bennett and an array of Russian actors such as Danila Kozlovsky, Sergey Shnurov, Ravshana Kurkova, Svetlana Ustinova, Darya Charusha, Polina Filonenko and others. Worldwide rights to Naishuller's movie were bought by STX Entertainment for nearly $10 million. The deal will be officially confirmed today. The Toronto International Film Festival is traditionally held each September in Toronto, Canada. Since its foundation back in 1976 it has grown to become one of the most prestigious film festivals and earned a reputation for generating Oscar buzz.