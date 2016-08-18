Timur Kulibayev congratulated Daniyar Yeleussinov on wining Olympic gold medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation Timur Kulibayev congratulated Daniyar Yeleussinov on winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio.

"Dear Daniyar! On behalf of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation and personally I would like to congratulate you on winning the gold medal of the Olympic Games in Rio.

You gave a lot of emotions to your fans in Kazakhstan. You dominated the final bout of the tournament and deservedly won the gold medal.

The medal is a result of your everyday work, skills and talent. The victory is even more valuable because you deserved it in a fight against a strong opponent.

I congratulate you on this achievement and wish you future success!" the letter of congratulation reads.

As earlier reported, D. Yeleussinov beat Shakhram Giyasov from Uzbekistan in the 69 kg weight class final bout of the Olympic tournament.