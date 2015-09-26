  • kz
    Timur Kulibayev elected president of NOC

    17:45, 26 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty is holding a session of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The event is being attended by the leaders of the sports federations of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reported Saturday. Timur Kulibayev, president of Kazakhstan Boxing Federation, chairman of the Confederation of combat and power sports, was unanimously elected President of the National Olympic Committee.

    Sport Almaty Appointments, dismissals News
