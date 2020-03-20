Timur Kulibayev, Kairat Boranbayev to donate 1bn tenge for fight with coronavirus consequences

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Presidium of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Timur Kulibayev and businessman Kairat Boranbayev decided to donate KZT 1 billion to fight the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of Atameken Union informed.

The funds will be distributed between the akimats of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The Halyk charity foundation will be an operator.

It’s not the first time Timur Kulibayev and Kairat Boranbayev allocate funds for charity.

It should be reminded that Timur Kulibayev and Kairat Boranbayev allocated KZT 1 billion for the restoration of a school and a kindergarten in Arys town. The Halyk Bank charity foundation backed this initiative too.