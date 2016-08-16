Tishchenko: I need to watch a video of the fight

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video of the press conference of Evgeny Tishchenko and Vasily Levit surfaced on the Internet after their fight at the Olympic Games in Rio.

Answering the questions of a journalist about a controversial decision on the winner of the fight Evgeny Tishchenko said, "There should not any complaints directed to me. I do not know how the fight looked like, but I am glad I won. If the decision was not fair and right I feel bad for Vasily and the entire team of Kazakhstan and their fans. I think if the judges decided I won the fight they had a reason for it. However, I cannot talk specifically now because I have not watched a video of the fight yet. I need to watch a video of the fight".

As earlier reported, the boxers competed in the 91 kg weight class. Evgeny Tishchenko won the fight by a unanimous decision. The fans had a different opinion and booed the Russian boxer.