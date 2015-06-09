Tissot introduces its new watch for Baku 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Swiss luxury watchmaking company, Tissot has presented its new watch, the Tissot Quickster Baku 2015 dedicated to the European Games, which is to kick off in Baku, Azerbaijan in a few days, Kazinform refers to Trend.az.

The watch, with a diameter of 42 mm, has a logo of Baku 2015 on it.

It can be purchased for 415 euros.

Baku 2015 is the first ever European Games, an exciting and innovative multi-sport event for the continent which will take place on June 12-28, 2015.

There will be a total of 20 sports at Baku 2015: 16 Olympic sports and four non-Olympic sports. More than 6,000 athletes from across Europe will be representing their nations over 17 days of competition.

Baku was awarded the games by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) in December 2012.