TNV TV Channel of Tatarstan joins #Аbai175 challenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - TNV (Tatarstan - New Century TV and Radio Company) joined the challenge marking the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Theteam of TNV Channel joins a challenge dedicated to the Birth Anniversary of greatKazakh poet and philosopher Abai - #Abai175. Tatar-Inform News Agency handedover this challenge to us. We thank them for that. We will continue the challenge inRussia and pass it to our colleague Sofia Khairullina in Tyumen,» the TVchannel’s team wrote on Instagram.









It isnoteworthy that TNV is Tatarstan’s main national television channel that broadcastsvarious TV programs in Tatar and Russian languages 22 hours a day. The channel’scontent is also aired in such countries as Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania,Bulgaria, Belarus, and Ukraine.

It is to be recalled that marking theupcoming 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev, 9-year-old Lyalim-Shyraqlaunched a challenge to recite excerpts from his poems. Head ofState Kassym-Jomart Tokayev picked up the challenge from the girl.

Employees of Kazinform sang Abai’s song «KozimnіnKarasy» in Kazakh, English, Russian, Chinese, and Uzbek. Kazinform teamchallenged Tatar-Inform News Agency, Kyrgyz National News Agency Kabar,and Tengrinews and NUR.KZ news portals.

Just recently the staff of Tatar-Inform, anews agency of the Republic of Tatarstan, joined the #Abai175 poetry challenge.Employees of Bolgar Radio picked up the torch from Tatar-Inform. They recited Abai’spoem in the Tatar language.