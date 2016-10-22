To have shorter working week was suggested by Kazakh lawyer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhangeldy Suleimanov, a well-known lawyer for economic disputes, suggested to make a working week shorter, Kazinform.

"I suggest to strike a balance and reduce an 8-hour working day for all employees and make it 7-hour. Now we work for five days a week which is 40 hours. I suggest that we keep five days a week with 7-hour working day. My second proposal is that all people in Kazakhstan regardless of gender have a short day on Friday and work till the afternoon", Zhangeldy Suleimanov said to Kazinform journalist.

Another proposal of the famous lawyer is the idea of 'people's communists' to halve the working day for women. From the moral point of view the idea of the party is good, however from the legal perspective its implementation is very unlikely.

"Actually the Labor Code now has such a notion as "part time work". Today an employer is able to provide shorter working hours to a pregnant employee or employee having a child under 3 years old. Of course the pay rate will be proportional to the hours worked. Secondly, the communists suggested to halve working hours and keep the pay rate same, and there will be discrimination by gender. A man would work for 8 hours and get 100 thousand tenge, whilst a woman works half a day and get the same money. Of course no employer will go for that", - Zhangeldy Suleimanov said.