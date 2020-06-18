  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Toddler contracts COVID-19 in Akmola region

    16:00, 18 June 2020
    Photo: None
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the department for quality and safety control of goods and services of Akmola region, 11 of 15 cases were detected in Kokshetau, one in the Zharkay district, three in Sandyktaus area, two in the village of Kamenka, one in the village of Preobrazhensky.

    A child born in January 2020 is among the infected. To date, 242 cases of coronavirus infection are recorded in Akmola region.


    Tags:
    Akmola region Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!