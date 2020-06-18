Toddler contracts COVID-19 in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - 15 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Akmola region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the department for quality and safety control of goods and services of Akmola region, 11 of 15 cases were detected in Kokshetau, one in the Zharkay district, three in Sandyktaus area, two in the village of Kamenka, one in the village of Preobrazhensky.

A child born in January 2020 is among the infected. To date, 242 cases of coronavirus infection are recorded in Akmola region.